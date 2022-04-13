Dolores E. Lutes Watson, 76, of Carmichaels, formerly of Dry Tavern, Greene County, passed away at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Washington Health System, Washington. She was born November 5, 1945, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James Henry and Anna M. Dodds Lutes.
Mrs. Watson was raised in the Jefferson Baptist Church, was a 1963 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School, and resided in Carmichaels for the past 37 years.
She first worked as a secretary at the Pentagon and then as an administrative assistant for West Penn Power. Mrs. Watson later worked at the Greene County Welcome Center on Interstate 79 and owned and operated Lucky Dog Grooming Services in Carmichaels since 2012.
She enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casino. Mrs. Watson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Her husband, William L. Watson Sr., died January 8, 2022.
Surviving are three children, Annette Roberts of Carmichaels, Janet Schamp of Somerset, and Edward Janco (Tonya) of Carmichaels; a stepson, Mark W. Watson (Melissa) of Holly Springs, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Alizah Roberts (friend, Todd), Carlee Roberts, James Schamp (Constance), Christina Schamp, Preston Janco (fiancee, Lindsey), Kennedy Janco, Lyra Watson, Samantha Watson and Jacob Watson; great-grandson, Emmett William Schamp; a brother, Walter Lutes (Jan) of Warrenton, Va.; two sisters, Dora Vassallo of McClellandtown and Bessie Holland of Morgantown, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend and the namesake of her business, Mr. Lucky.
Deceased are a great-grandson, Rowan Edward Schamp; three brothers, William Lutes, James Lutes and John Lutes; five sisters, Mary Hatchet, Viola Chopp, Martha Polander, Sarah Lentz and Laura Hayden; and a stepson, William L. Watson Jr.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. Interment followed at Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
