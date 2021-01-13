Dolores M. Love, 85, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, in the Washington Hospital.
She was born December 20, 1935, in Crossroads, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry H. Mason and Edna Wilson Mason.
She graduated from Fairview High School and attended Alderson Broaddus University.
Dolores retired from the nursing department of the Greene County Memorial Hospital. She volunteered as a foster grandmother in the foster grandparents program at Dry Tavern Head Start. Many knew her as "Gram Love".
She was a Baptist by faith and had resided in the Jefferson area since 1966. Dolores had volunteered for several local charities including Hospice, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.
Dolores loved sewing. She made dresses for children in Africa and lap blankets for nursing home patients.
Surviving are two sons, Harry Love and Stephen Love; two daughters, Maribeth Love DeFrancesco (Jimmy) of Valencia and Becky Rice (Bobby) of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Tommy Lorence (Christina) of Washington, Bryan Lorence of Belle Vernon, Edward Love, Nicole Love and Catlin Love; two great-grandchildren, Brycen Lorence and Bria Lorence; and one brother, David Mason of Painesville, Ohio.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Harry and Thomas Mason; and a sister, Doris Grebouski.
Friends were received in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by services with Dr. Edward Woods officiating. Interment was in Jefferson Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by performing an act of kindness. Information available at www.behmfh.com
