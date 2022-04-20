Dolores May King Richard, 88, of Bobtown, passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg.
She was born May 15, 1933, in Moffitt, Dunkard Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late William Earl and Maezella Morris King.
Mrs. Richard was a volunteer for the Dunkard Township Food Pantry for many years, a member of the Bobtown Senior Center and the Bobtown Rod and Gun Club.
She worked many jobs in her lifetime including working at the Washington National Airport, the Del Ray Furniture Store and the JC Penney Store, both in Virginia. Later, she owned and operated D & R Groceries, a mom and pop store in Winchester, Va.. Mrs. Richard last worked at the Bobtown Market.
Mrs. Richard enjoyed working in her garden and growing indoor plans, playing bingo, cruising, working puzzles and visiting casinos.
Her husband, Robert A. Richard, whom she married on March 7, 1957, died October 18, 1995.
Surviving are two sons, Walter E. King (Donna) of Bobtown, and William Beal (Christine) of Alexandria, Va.; 18 grandchildren, including Delores D. Richard of Springfield, Fla.; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Walters of Waynesburg; a daughter-in-law, Janice Sue Beal, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, Vivian Beal, who died in 1992; a son, Gary Beal, who died in 2015; three brothers, William King, Robert King and Louis Ray King; and a sister, Blossom Smith.
Family and friends were welcomed in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa., where the funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The Rev. Dayton Mix officiated. Interment followed at Wolf Cemetery, Dilliner, Pa.
