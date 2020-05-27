Dolores R. McCabe

Dolores (Dorie) R. McCabe, 92, of Bessemer, Alabama, formerly of Carmichaels, died May 16, 2020 in the skilled nursing facility at "The Oaks on Parkwood", where all the nurses and CNA's loved her beautiful smile.
Mrs. McCabe was born January 26, 1928 in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Ezra and Helen Pike.
Dolores met Robert C. McCabe on a blind date, and they were married on June 28, 1955. They were married 30 years until his passing on Sept 19, 1985. They had two children, Barbara McCabe of Beckley, WV (now Hoover, AL) and Robert J. McCabe of Hoover, Alabama.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, and baker. The entire family including grandchildren loved her fudge, sugar cookies, apricot rolls, and gobs. She loved decorating the house and making beautiful flower arrangements. She loved her cocker spaniel dogs and Pittsburgh Steelers, but she especially loved being a homemaker and spending time with her family. Dolores was a longtime employee of the former Honsaker's Foodland in Carmichaels.
Dolores is survived by her children; daughter-in-law Kathleen McCabe; grandchildren, Jaclyn Mahoney and Jenna Elgie; along with five great grandchildren, Caitlin, Thomas, Patrick, and Erin Mahoney, and Danny Elgie.
Services are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, (724) 966-5100. Viewing will be held from 10:30 - 12:00 on Friday, May 29th with a funeral mass to follow at 12:00 at St. Hugh's Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels.
