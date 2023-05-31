Donald A. "Nick" Nixon, 89, of Jefferson, went to be with his Lord in his heavenly home Friday, May 26, 2023, while his loved ones waited close by.
He was born March 16, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late George Washington Nixon and Sara Kerr Nixon.
He served in the United States Army from November 1956 as a mechanic until his honorable discharge ranking as an E3 in November 1958.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Bell Nixon; two brothers, George Nixon and James Nixon; three sisters, Marie Zack, Lilly McIntosh and Ellen Cape; and a grandson, Andrew McCauley.
He was a carpenter by trade building many things, however, the most precious thing he built was the foundation that his children built their lives on. He was an amazing father, who loved his children immensely. He was selfless, always thinking of others instead of himself. He was a caregiver who cared for his wife in her last years never leaving her side. He was a teacher who taught his children many important things in life, but none more important than teaching them the love of the Lord. His selflessness and the love within him clearly shown through the light in his eyes and the kindness in his soul. He was a gentle, but strong man. He lived his life for his family and most importantly his Lord.
He is survived by his four children, whom he cherished, Mary Jane Meeks of Carmi, Ill., Sharon Hixenbaugh of Carmichaels, Charles Nixon of Bluefield, W.Va., and Donald J. Nixon of Jefferson.
The Lord blessed him with nine grandchildren that survive him, Sarah, Barry, Mary, Kelley, Jeffery, Courtney, Natasha, Charles II and Abby. He was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, with the Rev. Frank Menhart Jr. and special speaker, the Rev. James Cherry. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, where Military Honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army and the Greene County Honor Guard. A family and fellowship luncheon will be held at the Jefferson Baptist Church following interment.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
