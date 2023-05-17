Donald Eugene Blake, 75, of Moundsville, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, unexpectedly, in his home.
Born November 23, 1947, in Cameron, W.Va., he was a son of the late Beryl Harlen and Iona Carr Blake.
Donald was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship, Moundsville.
He married Ruth Anna McGlumphy April 25, 1969, and they were happily married for 49 years until her passing July 6, 2018.
Donald was employed as a gate guard for Consol Energy in the coal mining industry for 10 years. He also worked for I. Richman & Co. as a truck driver for five years.
He enjoyed the outdoors and took pleasure in fishing, hunting and bike riding, especially with his grandchildren.
He is survived by five children, Donald E. Blake Jr. of Cameron, W.Va., Jeffery A. (Dusty) Blake of Waynesburg, Scott R. Blake of Graysville, Kimberly M. Trout of Aleppo Township, and James A. (Jodie) Blake of Needmore; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Mary) Blake of Bentleyville, and Richard Blake of Moundsville; two sisters, Debra Whitlatch of Holbrook, and Nancy (Danny) Lemasters of Moundsville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Cunningham and Rose Marie Blake; two brothers Gregory Blake and Alford Blake; along with one granddaughter, Elizabeth Ruth Blake.
All services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (telephone: 724-499-5181).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.