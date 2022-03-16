Donald Eugene Brock, 84, of Spraggs, died at 12:36 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at home.
He was born Monday, March 7, 1938, on the same farm where he lived, a son of the late Ira Grant Brock and Ina Ethel Headley Brock.
Mr. Brock was a lifelong resident of Greene County. He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God in Mt. Morris.
Donald was a graduate of Mt. Morris High School, class of 1957. He was on the track team and loved to compete. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army Reserves out of Fort Bragg, N.C.. He attended the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky from 1959-1960. Donald later worked as the head bus driver for West Virginia University for 40 years. He loved to travel and enjoyed talking to people. He also really loved farming with his family.
Surviving is his former wife, Mona Jean Brock Peters, who helped take care of him. Also surviving is his daughter, Sandra Lee Brock Grimes and her husband David of Spraggs; one grandson, Jeremy Austin Grimes and his wife Miranda of Spraggs; and one great-granddaughter, Leeana Marie Grimes.
Deceased are two brothers, Ira Brock and David Ray Brock.
Friends were received on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478 Mount Morris, PA 15349.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating in Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc..
Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township. Graveside Military Rites to be accorded by the Greene County Veterans and Representatives of the U.S. Army.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
