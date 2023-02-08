Donald H. Headlee, 90, of Waynesburg, died at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg, following an 8-month illness.
He was born Monday, May 16, 1932, in Spraggs, a son of the late Homer Headlee and Roiene Caldwell Headlee.
Mr. Headlee lived his entire life in Greene County.
Donald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Headlee was a member of the Waynesburg First Assembly of God, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and teacher, board member and trustee. Three times he went on Missionary trips to El Salvador and also led the Silver Liners group at his church. He was a great man of faith who loved God and his church and left an impact on everyone he met. He will be sorely missed by his family, and all who knew him.
Donald worked for Columbia Gas Company for 41 and a half years and later did maintenance for Waynesburg First Assembly of God for eight years.
His wife, Patricia Mason Headlee, whom he married December 23, 1955, died February 9, 2019.
Surviving are one daughter, Donna J. Headlee of Waynesburg; two sons, Ronald P. (Karen) Headlee of Waynesburg, and Donald M. (Kalissa) Headlee of Nixa, Mo,; four grandchildren, Andrew S. (Susie) Headlee, Ethan M. (Liz) Headlee, Michael S. (Morgan) Headlee and Paige E. (Jacob) Stancer; five great-grandchildren, Everett Headlee, Maren Headlee, Malcolm Headlee, Calihan Stancer and Palmer Headlee; one sister, Anna Mae Lemley of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is his brother, Marion D. Headlee.
The family wishes to thank the Mason family, their church family and friends, and Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab for all of the care and love they have shown.
The family suggests donations be made to Waynesburg First Assembly of God, 4131 W. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 3, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Additional visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, February 4, in Waynesburg First Assembly of God, with Pastor Jim Galbraith officiating. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Graveside Military Rites were accorded by representatives of the U.S. Army and Greene County Veterans.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
