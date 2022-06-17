Donald Harris, 58, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Donald was born October 24, 1963, to Alberta "Rose" Harris and the late Charles "Buck" Harris.
Donald was born and raised a farmer, starting in childhood on his family farm. He then moved on to dairy farming at Van Druff Dairy Farm in Pennsylvania (as well as several others in Maryland and Pennsylvania). His most recent employment was running and working on heavy equipment with Wilson Forest Products, which he loved.
He was a leader for the Boy Scouts Troop 1280 and guided many young men in earning their badges and Eagle Scout rank. He was also a mentor and father figure to Apatchi Thomas and Taylor Haskins.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Marcella Harris; son, Anthony Harris (Ashley); granddaughter, Sierra; six siblings, Sue Lough, Walter Harris (Prudence), Gary Harris (Kim), Delores "Jeannie" Toland, Patty Harris, and Linda Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Richard Morris and Thomas Toland.
Family and friends were invited to the visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, June 14, in Behm Funeral Home in Waynesburg. Burial followed at Claughton Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Babb Cancer Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behmfh.com for the Harris family.
