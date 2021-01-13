Donald Harry Grim, 67, of Fairview, W.Va., formerly of Bobtown, died at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Friday, December 14, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jacob James Grim and Mary Hewitt Grim.
Mr. Grim enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Don was a five-year survivor of a heart transplant. He had worked for 42 years for West Virginia University Hospital as the inventory control supervisor in the dietary department.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa Grim of Carmichaels; one son, Donald H. Grim Jr. and his wife, Teddi of Wind Ridge; three grandchildren, Mollie Ehrlichman, Easton Grim and Harrison Grim; one sister, Connie Manchas of Masontown; four brothers, James Grim of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Roger Grim of Mt. Morris, Joseph Grim of Newtown and Terry Grim of Mt. Morris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deceased are two brothers, Jerry Grim and Richard Lee Grim.
Visitation and services will be private for the family, with the Rev. William Parker officiating at the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349. Private burial will be in Garards Fort Cemetery, Garards Fort.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a favorite charity.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
