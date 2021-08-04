Donald L. Bates, 80, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Vestaburg.
He was born September 21, 1940, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Carl and Ada Seighman Bates.
Don was a 1959 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School.
He worked as a plumber and pipefitter trades in the construction industry and he was a member of Local #354 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Youngwood.
On April 25, 1959, he married Ivy M. "Dolly" Deems Bates, who died July 22, 2015.
Surviving is a son, Donald L. Bates Jr. of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Jessica Lingenfield, Heather Bates, Cassie Bates and Briana Bates; a brother, Ronald (Therese) Bates of Vero Beach, Fla.
Deceased are four sisters, Ruth Johnson, Hazel Piatt, Gladys Piatt, and Edith Harden; and three siblings in infancy, Mildred, Samuel and Clarence Bates.
Friends were received in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services were held Tuesday, August 3, with Rev. Paul Roofner, officiating. Entombment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.