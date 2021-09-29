California
Donald P. Cornell, 83, a native of California, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
He was a 1956 graduate of California High School and went on to further his education at both California University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as the training director at Emerald Mine in Waynesburg.
Donald was a member of the Bentleyville United Methodist Church for 59 years and was a part of several committees. He was a Freemason belonging to Armstrong Lodge in Wilmington, Del.
Donald was a son of the late Donald S. Cornell and Anne Cornell.
Donald loved to spend time with his devoted wife of 58 years, Patricia Guriel Cornell. He was a dedicated father to Craig Cornell (Mary); and a proud grandfather to Lauren Cornell and Lindsay Cornell. He was a dear brother to the late Harvey Cornell (Mary) and Richard Cornell (Susan). He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Donald will be remembered for his witty one-liners and deep compassion caring for his pets. His yorkie, Macy was his constant companion.
The family will hold a private ceremony per Donald's request.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.