Donald Ray Whitlatch, 71, of Holbrook (Center Twp.), died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in the Washington Hospital, Washington, after being seriously ill for one month with complications of COVID 19.
He was born December 17, 1949 in Richhill Twp., Greene County, a son of the late Thomas Harold Whitlatch, Sr. and Mary Rose Mayhle Whitlatch, and resided in the Wind Ridge area most of his life prior to moving to Center Twp. in 2013.
Mr. Whitlatch was a 1968 graduate of West Greene High School.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served with the U.S. Army as a radio operator.
Mr. Whitlatch was a member of the West Greene American Legion Post 416.
He was last employed as a laborer by the former Atlas Mine Construction Company, prior to being forced to retire due to disability.
Mr. Whitlatch was a trained Taxidermist, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting Indian arrowheads, and also enjoyed mowing grass for himself, family and neighbors, and in the past few years he had picked up on the art of painting ceramics.
On January 16, 1974, he married Deborah Kay Blake who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Steven Whitlatch of Washington; three daughters, Tonya (Tim) Black of Holbrook, Renee (Robert) Smith of New Freeport, and Samantha Blake of Crossville, Ill; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Patricia) Whitlatch of West Finley and William (Kathy) Whitlatch of Waynesburg; a sister, Judy (Dave) Higgenbotham of Waynesburg; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased in addition to his parents are two brothers, Robert Whitlatch and Thomas (Sonny) Harold Whitlatch, Jr.
There will be no public viewing and funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Private interment in Rosemont Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. Rogersville, Pa.
