Donald Wright Fuller, 90, of Carmichaels, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
He was born on June 29, 1931, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a son of the late John C. and Grace Wright Fuller.
Don graduated in 1949 from Cumberland Township (now Carmichaels Area) High School.
Don was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged as a U.S. Army corporal.
He worked as an operating engineer in river construction for Crane Brothers. Don was a 65 year member of International Operating Engineers Local 66. He also worked briefly for Cumberland Township and the the former Carmichaels Lumber Yard.
Don was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels and was a long time member and engineer for the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company. In addition, he was a member of the Greene County Firemen's Association and the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association.
Don enjoyed woodworking and crafts. He and his wife, Mary Lou, participated in several local craft festivals over the years. Don was always available to help family and friends with projects and renovations in their homes and was known as "Mr. Fix-it".
Don cherished his wife and loved his family. Every Sunday morning the family gathered for coffee and donuts at his house. It was referred to as the family meeting, but it was our family time.
Don oversaw other family traditions including the annual family yard sale, Coal Show parade day cookout, Thanksgiving evening dessert buffet, and the money punch bowl for the grandchildren at Christmas Eve gatherings. In addition he enjoyed all the birthdays, graduations and weddings in between. The grandchildren and the great-grandchildren always brought a huge smile to him.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Lou Tyminsky Fuller. They were married on November 24, 1955, at St. Hugh Church in Carmichaels. Also surviving are three sons, Michael Fuller (Mary Ann) of Rices Landing, T. Patrick Fuller (Lisa) of Brownsville, and Jeffrey Fuller of Meadville; two daughters, Catherine Carter (Barry), and Linda Britner (Roy), both of Carmichaels; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Fuller (Dave McBride), Jeremy Carter (Aimee), Annie Carter, Brian Fuller (Brean), Emily Howard (Zack), Miranda Policz (Christopher), Zachary Britner, Erica Cole (Karl), Whitney Matthis (Fred) and Jason Tuttle (Jaime); 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Fuller (Teresa Walters), and Bill Fuller (Joan), both of Carmichaels; a sister, Clarice McCann of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Faye Fuller; and a brother-in-law, John McCann.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
Mr. J. Craig Baily will officiate. Entombment with military honors by the Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army will follow at the mausoleum at Greene County Memorial Park. The Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmichaels & Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 123, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
