Donna Marie Eddy-Thomas Phillips, 45, of Mt. Morris, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
She was born May 17, 1976, in Glendale, W.Va., a daughter of Linda Sue McDougal (Larry) Thomas of Waynesburg and the late Raymond Paul Eddy.
Donna was a 1994 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.
She was currently employed as a secretary for Greene County CYS.
Donna was a member of Valley Chapel Church in Brock.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, her children and her grandson, Levi.
On February 8, 2005, she married Jeff Phillips, who survives.
Surviving are her parents, Linda and Larry Thomas of Waynesburg; her husband, Jeff Phillips of Waynesburg; a son, Jacob Lee Phillips and his girlfriend, Breanna Orrahood; two daughters, Miranda Sue Phillips and Keri Lynn Phillips, all of Waynesburg; a grandson, Levi Mason Phillips; five siblings, Dale Lee Eddy and wife Charly of Wadestown, W.Va., Debbie Lynn Galloway of Waynesburg, Rickie Thomas of Carmichaels, April Herrick of Rices Landing and Tammy Hayes of Dilliner; Donna's companion, James Burk; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Paul Eddy; maternal grandparents, Furman and Madolyn McDougal; paternal grandparents Bill and Urcelene Eddy.
Friends were received in the Behm Funeral Home, 12 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were held with the Rev. Monica Calvert-Ohler officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
