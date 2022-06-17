Donna Poole Wise Livengood, of Carmichaels, passed Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the age of 73.
Donna was the wife of Edward Livengood.
Donna worked as a secretary for the Albert Gallatin School District for 45 years.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of her life to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in Dolfi's Restaurant, River Avenue, Masontown.
Please RSVP to Edward Livengood at 724-710-4891 by Wednesday, June 22.
