Donna Wilson, 63, of Fredericktown, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born June 13, 1957, in Waynesburg, a daughter of James and Alberta Giles Starkey of Millsboro, who survive.
Mrs. Wilson was a 1975 graduate of Beth Center High School.
She was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
A homemaker, Donna was also very active in the community. She was a member and past president of the East Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and a member of the Beth Center Parent Teacher Association. She was involved with the Girl Scouts, local youth sports and enjoyed ceramics, cooking and swimming. She was always there for people and always put their needs first. Her grandchildren were her life.
On February 27, 1981, she married Robert Wilson Sr., who survives. They celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are a daughter, Jayme Kurowski (Bobby) of Lone Pine; two stepchildren, Cathy Wilson of Dry Tavern and Robert Wilson Jr. (Rachel) of Uniontown; four siblings, Jimmy Starkey (Tina) of Millsboro, Kathy Starkey of Cokeburg, Tim Starkey (Lena) of Grays Lake, Ill., and Mike Starkey of Fredericktown; 10 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, Tom Starkey.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Entombment will be in Greene County Memorial Cemetery.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.