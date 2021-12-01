Donne W. Heckler, 70, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in his home.
He was born April 2, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Henry and Neva Frederick Heckler.
Mr. Heckler was a 1969 graduate of Beth Center High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1969 to 1971.
Donne was employed as a continuous miner operator with Consol, Eighty Four Mine, for 30 years retiring in 2010.
On August 11, 1973, he married Debra Thomas Heckler, who died November 23, 2021. They both loved their grandchildren dearly and were hard working, unconditionally loving parents who loved their Lord and are with Him now.
Surviving are two sons, Rodney Heckler (Rhiannon) of Westfield, Ind., and Ryan Heckler (Tonya) of Marianna; three grandchildren, Maddox, Emmett and Caleb Heckler.
Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are a son, Brett Heckler; three sisters, Laura Schneider, Henrietta Nudo and Penny Gillis.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 29, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Funeral services and interment were private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Point Church, 550 W. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320, in benefit of Hope House of Uniontown.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
