Donnis J. Parson Hoy, 93, of Waynesburg, formerly of Spraggs, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.
She was born Sunday, August 7, 1927, in Wind Ridge, a daughter of the late George Parson and Doris Tharp Parson.
Mrs. Hoy was a member of the Spraggs United Methodist Church where she had served as the financial secretary for many years. She enjoyed bowling and dart ball. Donnis loved helping at the church dinners and making pies and was a member of the United Methodist Women.
She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1945. She served as the secretary of the auxiliary for the rural mail carriers. She was recognized for 50 years of consecutive voting by the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame May 31, 2001. She had worked as a cook at the Spraggs Elementary School for two years and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Carl W. Hoy Jr. whom she married Wednesday, June 5, 1946.
Also surviving are one daughter, Phyllis Kay Kamerer of Waynesburg; one son, Gerald Lester "Jerry" (Dozylene) Hoy of Eatonton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Brandon Kamerer, Wesley Kamerer, Jason Hoy and Amy Hoy; one great-grandson, Atley Kamerer; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one son-in-law, Richard Kamerer Jr.; two sisters, Carol Dene Goodwin and Dixie Orndoff; and her husband, Robert; one brother, Lloyd Parson and his wife Sue.
Friends were be received in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Services were private with Pastor Monica Calvert and Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Private burial was in Claughton Cemetery, Whiteley Township.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Spraggs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 23, Spraggs, PA 15362. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
