Doris Dunn, 87, of Waynesburg, passed peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1 a.m., at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home. She was born February 25, 1934, in Greene County, a daughter of George J. "Pete" and Ruth Ely Dunn. She resided in Greene County her entire life.
For many years, Doris worked with her dear friend, Arthur Wilson, at Wilson's Lunch on Morgan Street in Waynesburg. Students from Waynesburg High School flocked to the lunch room, which was across the street from the school. Following Arthur's death, she started her own concession business, providing food for local auctions, and later the Flea Market at the Greene County Fairgrounds. She also served food from the corner booth under the grandstand for the Greene County Fair for many years. Upon her retirement, she was honored by the Greene County Commissioners for her many years of service to the events at the fairground. Her friend, Donna, referred to her as the Real Fair Queen.
She was a Protestant by faith and a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Waynesburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed bingo, flea markets and listening to country music. She was a cat lover and over the years adopted and nurtured many cats.
Doris is the last of her family, being predeceased by her parents, her twin sister in infancy and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her many dear friends including Loretta DiBiase and her husband Steve, Lou Ann and Lenny Abbadini and Ann Bargerstock, who provided much love and care.
Friends were received in the Behm Funeral Home in Waynesburg Tuesday, August 17, at which time a funeral service was held with the Rev. Donald Wilson officiating. Burial was private.
In lieu of flowers, her "girls" suggest that donations be made in her memory to Teddy Bear Care Corp.-TBC, (a non-profit animal rescue) P.O. Box 163, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
