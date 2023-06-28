Doris Eleanor Earnest Moore, 93, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, in Sienna Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Wintersville, Ohio.
She was born January 23, 1930, in Woodruff, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Edith McNeely Earnest.
Doris graduated from Cameron High School in 1948. She was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church, where she brought good cheer to the Sunday school class.
Doris married Frederick C. Moore June 5, 1948, and they were happily married for 60 years until his passing October 6, 2008.
She was employed as a secretary for West Greene School District for 19 years until her retirement in 1984.
She is survived by son-in-law, Kenneth Hull; and daughter-in- law, Jane P. Moore; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Bright, Jacob Moore, Amanda (Scott) Renner, Catherine (Jason) Poludniak, and Justin Hull; seven great- grandchildren, Noah, Matthew and Rachel Bright, Kayla Renner, and Jameson, Charlotte and Penelope Poludniak; five siblings, David (Joy) Earnest, Evelyn Bissett, Linda Kinsey, Carolyn Drizake, and Freda (John) West; brother-in- law, Bob Blake.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two children, Barbara L. Hull and Kenneth F. Moore; four siblings, Arnold Earnest, Margaret Gosney, Imogene Blake and Sarah Moore; five brothers-in-law, David Gosney, George Bissett, Haskel Moore, Mike Drizake and Bill Kinsey; and one sister-in-law, Evelyn Earnest.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (telephone: 724-499-5181), where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, with Pastor Cynthia Deter officiating. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 315, Rogersville, PA 15359.
