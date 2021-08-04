Doris McCormack, 80, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was born August 7, 1940, in Mather, to the late Jesse and Edith Lint.
Doris was a 50 plus year member of Bailey Road Christian Church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She worked for 18 years serving the children of Cuyahoga Falls, serving and baking them lunches.
Doris enjoyed reading, spending time with her husband, Max at their cottage in Michigan, but most of all Doris loved her family.
Doris was preceded in death by four of her sisters.
She will be missed by her husband of 58 years, Max; children Melanie McCormack (Brice Robertson), Max R. (Theresa) McCormack; grandchildren Jesse McCormack and Adam Bucey; four siblings; and many other family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.