Dorotha Walker Mooney, 97, a resident of Nineveh, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
She was born to Edward and Lydia Walker on October 28, 1924.
She was a graduate of Trinity High School.
She married James Hudson Mooney Sr. on November 20, 1945. She was an avid 4-H member and lifelong supporter of the program. She enjoyed riding horses as a youth and loved farm life. She was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church, Whiteley Township Farm Women, Moose Lodge #461, and Greene County Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her two children, Kay Mooney (Larry Coffield) and Jeff Allen Mooney; daughter-in-law, Barbara W. Mooney; seven grandchildren, Steve Mooney (Tammy), Heath Mooney (Denise), Ryan Mooney (Greta), Anissa Stephenson, Jamie Mooney, Patrick Burghy (Briana), and Cindy Slone (Jonathan); 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grand- children; sister-in-law, Jane Mooney; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Hudson Mooney, Jr.; and six siblings, Carroll Walker, James Ross Walker, Helen W. Eisiminger, David Leroy Walker, Melvin Jay Walker, and Edward Russell Walker.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at Behm Funeral Home in Waynesburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 9 at Behm Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairall United Methodist Church, Colby's Stars Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
