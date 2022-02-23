Dorothy Hickman Kelley, 83, of Prosperity, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, due to a short illness.
She was born Tuesday, August 30, 1938, in Shirley, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harley Hickman and Mildred Wright Hickman.
Mrs. Kelley was a member of the First Church of The Nazarene in Waynesburg.
She worked as a dispatcher for Central Cab for seven years, and then worked at Bryan's Dairy of Waynesburg for several years as a manager. Dorothy also worked for five years at First Federal and then went on to work at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home doing housekeeping for almost six years retiring in 2002.
Her husband, Paul "Jack" Kelley, whom she married November 12, 1955, died November 5, 2003.
Surviving are three daughters, Jackie Tedrow of Jefferson, Sharon Jeffries of Waynesburg and Karla McDowell of Prosperity; four grandchildren, Kelly Rae Cummins, Bobbie Jo Tedrow, Zachary Allen McDowell and Morgan Taylor McDowell; two great-grandchildren, Madelynn Paige Rishell and Tucker Walters; one sister, Carolyn Ross of Waynesburg; two brothers, LeRoy "Buck" Hickman and David Hickman, both of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two sisters, Helen Cox and Beverly A. Cross; four brothers, Darrell "Joe" Hickman, Billie Joe Hickman, William "Diddle" Hickman and James E. Hickman.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 24, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial was in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
