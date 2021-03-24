Dorothy Jean Hilverding Wood, 93, of Waynesburg, died at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in Braun's Personal Care Home, Waynesburg.
She was born Tuesday, June 14, 1927, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Virgil Hilverding and Florence Morris Hilverding.
Mrs. Wood was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She had worked as a clerk at the former McCrory Five and Dime and the H.P. Department Store, both in Waynesburg. She also had worked as a caregiver operating from her home for several years.
Her husband, Arleigh A. Wood Jr., whom she married September 21, 1948, died March 13, 2019.
Surviving are one son, Gary A. (Sandy) Wood of Waynesburg; one son-in-law, Donald Keller of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Lemley of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one daughter, Karen Keller; one sister, Ilene Martin; one brother, Lloyd Bill Hilderding.
At the request of the family, all visitation and services are private. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville, with the Rev. William Parker officiating.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
