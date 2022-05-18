Dorothy Katusa

Dorothy "Cootsy" Katusa, 61, of Carmichaels, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
She was born July 30, 1960 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John H. and Dorothy D. Krucker Katusa.
Cootsy was a member and Eucharistic minister at the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels. She worked as a learning support teacher in the Carmichaels Area School District for 20 years, retiring in 2013. Cootsy's passions were her students and her deep care and love for animals.
Surviving are four sisters, Debbie Batis (Dave) of Carmichaels, Melanie Katusa (Roy) of Lorton, Va., her caretaker, Karen Romah (Phil) of Garards Fort, and Joetta Andrews of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased in addition to her parents is a sister, Johnna Cumpston.
There will be no public viewing or funeral service.
Arrangement are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
