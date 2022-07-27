A Memorial Mass for Dorothy "Cootsy" Katusa, 61, of Carmichaels, who passed away May 15, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, in St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. James Farnan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
