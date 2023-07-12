Dorothy Kiger McMurray, 104, of West Alexander, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Strabane Woods Assisted Living, Washington.
She was born January 21, 1919, in West Alexander, one of three daughters to the late Oscar R. and Etta H. Miller Kiger.
Dorothy graduated from West Alexander High School in 1935 at the age of 16 then went on to graduate from Penn Commercial Business School in 1936.
She was a longtime member of the West Alexander Presbyterian Church.
On June 17, 1943, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, John F. McMurray, Sr., who passed away January 18, 2003.
Some may remember her as a long-time secretary/treasurer and a director of the West Alexander Fair for over 50 years. She was also Donegal Township wage tax collector for many years. Dorothy managed the financial records for McMurray Brothers Dairy Farm, which was owned and operated by her husband, John, and his brother, James Kenneth "Tony" McMurray.
She is survived by two sons, John F. (Patty) McMurray, Jr., of Eighty-Four and James K. (Christine) McMurray of West Alexander; five grandchildren, Justin (Rebecca) McMurray, Jonathan McMurray, Adam (Sherry) McMurray, Ryan (Amy) McMurray and Marissa McMurray; 10 great- grandchildren, Jocelynn, Tucker, Aiden, Corbin, Isabelle, Eli, Thomas, Emelia, Conner and Ella McMurray.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Moore and Pauline Bryant.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 10, in West Alexander Presbyterian Church, 108 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376, where services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, with the Rev. Dr. Page Creach officiating. Burial followed at West Alexander Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (telephone: 724-499-5181).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Alexander Presbyterian Church, 108 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376.
