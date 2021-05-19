Dorothy Krivan Dawson, 88, of Charles Town, West Virginia, formerly of Clarksville, passed away May 15, 2021, at her home.
Dorothy Dawson was born August 8, 1932, in Pittsburgh. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Yakovich Krivan.
Dorothy attended and graduated from Aliquippa High School and later secretarial school in Pittsburgh. She worked for both Westinghouse and Heinz corporations as a secretary.
While residing in Clarksville, Dorothy was a member of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church and a 50-year member of The Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #354 of Cokeburg. She was also an avid gardener and reader.
Dorothy married Robert J. Dawson, formerly of Chester, W.Va., who is deceased.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Dawson Pesi and her husband Jason of Charles Town, W.Va.; a grandson, Ethan Pesi; a brother, Steve Krivan of Houston, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two brothers.
In following guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Marcellus Worship Site of the St. Matthias Parish, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with Father J. Francis Frazer officiating. Entombment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
