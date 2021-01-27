Dorothy M. Helmick, 92, of Carmichaels, passed away at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, in her home.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Private interment will take place in Greene County Memorial Park.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. To read the complete obituary and sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
