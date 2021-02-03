Dorothy Patricia "Patty" Kerr DeWitt, 64, of Mt. Morris, died at 1:08 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, in the Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born Friday, February 24, 1956, in Johnstown, a daughter of the late James Vincent Kerr and Dorothy Held Kerr.
Mrs. DeWitt was a member of the Highlawns Methodist Church in Reevesville, W.Va. She was also a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and with her husband had traveled all the continental 48 states by motorcycle. She was a homemaker.
Her husband, Stanley Ray DeWitt, whom she married October 6, 1973, died April 1, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, Michael R. DeWitt of Masontown and Jason R. DeWitt of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are two brothers, William Michael Kerr and James Vincent Kerr Jr.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
