Douglas C. Lemley, 66, of Waynesburg, died at 5:31 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg, he had been in his usual health and his death was unexpected.
He was born Saturday, July 30, 1955 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Clyde C. Lemley and Betty L. Hilverding Lemley.
Doug enjoyed all sports, especially the Mountaineers and watching his grandkids play, and was a history buff. He especially loved being with his family. Doug was a graduate of West Virginia University. For 38 years he worked for Consol Energy retiring as a Purchaser and buyer.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Summersgill Lemley, whom he married on December 20, 1980, two daughters, Kara (David) Wilson of Mt. Morris, and Kaitlin (Kurtis) Patterson of Mather; a son, Adam Lemley of Morgantown, W.Va., six grandchildren: Jenna, Colton, Liam, Amelia, Landon, Jameson, a brother, Stephen W. Lemley, of Waynesburg.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation or services at the funeral home. The family will have a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Valley View Farm 102 Orndorff Road Waynesburg, PA 15370 from 6 to 8 p.m. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,197 N. Maiden St Waynesburg, PA 15370 have been entrusted with his arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
