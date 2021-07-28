Doyle Daniel Davis II, a resident of Waynesburg, and native of Charleston, W.Va., also fondly known as Dan to his many friends, left the Earth Sunday, January 17, 2021. To view the complete obituary and sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Dan's place of interment will be the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, where a memorial service in Dan's honor will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 5, his 74th birthday.
There will be a tailgate celebration of Dan's life following the service at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, 445 East Lincoln Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, starting under the pavilion at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Additionally, to make a gift in Dan's name, call or text Lori at 724-833-5413, or e-mail lori.palettadavis@comcast.net. Among the appropriate causes include Agent Orange Awareness, Education and Veteran Recognition.
