Dr. Gary Lee Winn, 73, of Prosperity, died suddenly at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 6:14 AM
He was born Friday, January 21, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas, a son of the late Howard Winn and Irma "Sug" Pennington Winn of Albuquerque, N.M.
Dr. Winn attended the Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church. He loved farming and was often heard saying "He was a pretty good farmer".
Dr. Winn was an avid reader and a lifetime scholar. He was a member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 F&AM and was a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals, the American Motorcycle Association and a founding member of the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association. He was a firm believer in mentorship, paying it forward to the next generation, and was referred to by many as an "advisor for life".
Dr. Winn was also enjoyed machining and wood working and had a general passion for working with his hands.
For 31 years he was a professor at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va. He also owned and operated the Winn Forensic LLC.
Dr. Winn was a Certified Health and Safety Tech working as an expert consultant with attorneys and others as a professional witness.
He is survived by his wife, Ava Caudill Winn, whom he married on June 20, 2017.
Also surviving are: one daughter, Laura E. Winn, of Pinehurst, N.C.; one son, Austin L. and his wife, Deanna Winn, of Elkview, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Alice and Caroline; one sister, Cheryl and her husband, Bob Oberer, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one brother, Dennis Winn.
Friends were received on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Burial will be held at a later date on the Family Farm.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to the Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Lane Prosperity, PA 15329.
Information is online at milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
