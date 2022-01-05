formerly of
Greene County
Dr. James A. Garrettson, of Indiana, ended his battle with Parkinson's disease Saturday, December 18, 2021, in St. Andrew's Village. He was the only child of Mabel Reeves Garrettson and James A. Garrettson Sr.
Born, May 6, 1939, he grew up on a working dairy farm in Greene County.
Jim attended Waynesburg High School, graduating with honors in 1957. He then attended Washington and Jefferson College, where he graduated cum laude. He earned the Phi Sigma Biology Award. He received the Distinguished Military Student Commission, Second Lieutenant and participated on the college Rifle Team.
While attending Washington and Jefferson, he met his future wife while on a blind date, Deanna J. Walker, a student at the Washington School of Nursing. She became his partner in all his future endeavors. They married August 5, 1961, and were delighted to have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Following college, he attended University of Pittsburgh Medical School, where he graduated in 1965 with honors. He completed his medical internship and residency in Internal Medicine in the U.S. Army at Madigan General Hospital in Tacoma, Wash. Honors there included being named Chief Medical Resident and serving with his lifelong friend, Dr. Daniel (and his wife) Dr. Eve Kimball. Jim also earned the Good Conduct Medal while serving in Tacoma.
Following his training, Dr. Garrettson was assigned to the DeWitt Army Hospital in Virginia, where he became chief of medicine.
He started civilian practice in Indiana, PA with Dr. M.C. Williams. His admiration for his office nurses and secretaries remained with him till the end. As a physician at I.R.M.C., Dr. Garrettson served as president of the Department of Medicine. He was president of the hospital medical staff and served on several committees, most notably the Pharmacy Committee, where he served more than 25 years on that board. He was also a member of the Indiana County Medical Society and was recognized for serving 50 years with the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
In 2006, the medical staff at I.R.M.C. honored Dr. James A. Garrettson with the Physician's Excellence Award, which is now an annual recognition awarded in his name presented to local physicians in the Indiana community.
In 2014, Dr. Garrettson served on the I.R.M.C. hospital board, as the hospital celebrated its first 100 years.
Professionally, he introduced the first fiber-optic upper gastro-endoscopy in Indiana. He was a member of the Cardio-Pulmonary Department, where he interpreted electrocardiograms and pulmonary studies.
In the Indiana community, he served on the boards of Meals on Wheels and Citizens Ambulance, where he also served as its medical director for many years. Citizens Ambulance later honored Dr. Garrettson with its President's Award.
Growing up in the country, his hobbies included fishing with family, including his cousins, Bill and Alice Garrettson and their sons, Bill Jr., Tim, and David; and his old friend, Bill Collar.
One of his passions was shooting trap on Tuesday nights with good friends, Joe and Virgil.
With his knowledge and love of guns, he was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
In recent years, he fulfilled a life-long goal of learning to fly single engine airplanes. He also earned his license to pilot multi-engine airplanes and sea planes. He flew the eastern coast of the U.S. and also flew into Canada. He made yearly trips to Lakeland, Fla. for the annual airplane exhibit and conference "Sun n' Fun". Jim shared ownership of several airplanes with Del Hawk, Dr. Steve Griffin and Dr. Greg Wilson.
Jim was a faithful member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, where he had served on the Session and on several other committees.
In addition to his wife, Deanna (Walker) Garrettson, he is remembered by his daughter, Gwen Rifici and husband Lou of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeana (Rifici) Mahramus and husband Anthony, and Jonathan Rifici and wife Melissa, all of Lakewood, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Oscar Mahramus.
He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jolene Ulrich Garrettson of Washington; brother-in-law, Don Walker of Flat Rock, Mich.; sister-in-law, Donna (Passo) Walker, also of Flat Rock; and cousins, Bill, Tim and David of Michigan. Other surviving family members include his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his much-loved daughter, Christine Anne; and his hunting and fishing buddy, son Adam. Most recently Jim lost his brother-in-law, Bill Walker.
Friends were received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, in the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, Pa. A second visitation was held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning, January 6, in the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana, where his funeral service began at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David J. Hanna officiating. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Army. Burial was made in the Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
The funeral service was live-streamed by Calvary Church (calvarychurchpa.com).
Memorial contributions are requested to either the Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School Street, Indiana, PA 15701, or to Citizens Ambulance Service, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
A special note of gratitude and acknowledgment to the staff of St. Andrew's Village for their professionalism, compassionate, and respectful care provided to Dr. Garrettson over the last year.
Condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.
Dr. Garrettson was a caring and committed physician who valued his patients and dedicated his life to their care. His family was his greatest joy, and their happiness was his priority. He was adored by his children, grandchildren and greatly loved by his wife.
