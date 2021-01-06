Duane Leroy Rush, 79, of Carmichaels, peacefully entered his Lord's presence Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Duane was born in Carmichaels August 17, 1941, to the late Fred L. and Mary E. Moore Rush. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and brother. He was married to his beloved Elizabeth Crow Rush of Nemacolin for 57 years. They were blessed with three children, Christine Rush Marsilio (Mike), Suzan Lee Rush and Duane "Skip" Rush (Carla). His family includes six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, all of whom he loved and adored. He leaves behind his younger brother, Norman Rush (Debbie); several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Duane served his country from 1959 to 1962 in the U.S. Navy with deployment aboard the USS Little Rock. After his military service, he moved to northern Virginia where he and Elizabeth built their home and raised their children. Duane worked faithfully at George Washington University for over 30 years and then Howard University. Duane settled back into Carmichaels to enjoy his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family, telling stories and running around the hills of Pa. with his brother Norman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary; as well as his brothers, George (Joann) and Robert (Martha).
Above all, Duane passionately loved God and serving Him however called. He would want each of you to find a joyful relationship with Jesus as Savior.
Duane will be laid to rest in Greene County Memorial Park with a private family graveside service and military honors by the Greene County Honor Guard. Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.