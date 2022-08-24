Earl R. Finney, Jr., 87, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born April 25, 1935, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Earl R. Finney, Sr. and Mildred Rose Nice Finney.
A graduate of Long Beach High School in California, Mr. Finney earned a bachelor of science degree from California University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Finney was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from January 10, 1955 until his honorable discharge, with the rank of Specialist Third Class, January 9, 1957. His last duty assignment and major command was with Battery C 504th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Missile Battalion.
Earl was retired from Ohio Carpenter's Union, where he worked as a millwright. He loved working as a football coach for Washington High School, and also coached in the West Greene School District, and the states of Alaska and Nebraska.
He was the original owner and founder of Finney's 50 Yard Line Sports Bar on Jefferson Avenue.
Mr. Finney was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame for football. He was a member of the Keystone Club and the Bears Club, and he loved golfing and gardening.
On December 10, 1967, he married the love of his life, Lois Richmond, who died July 23, 2015.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth "Bo" (Theresa) Finney; two daughters, Kellie R. Anderson, and Karrie R. (the late Guy) Waters; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.