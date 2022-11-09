Earnest L. Ackley, 72, of Waynesburg, died at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in his home.
He was born Thursday, May 4, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late John Howard Ackley and Mable Irene Post Maize.
Earnest was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. He worked as a mechanic for Vance Auto.
He is survived by his wife, Mary J. Whipkey Ackley, whom he married July 8, 1972.
Also surviving are three daughters, Staci (Bubba) Crawford of Jefferson, Tammy (David) John of Waynesburg, Kristy Riley of Waynesburg; one son, Joseph (Brandi) Ackley of Spraggs; seven grandsons; five granddaughters; six great-grandsons; three sisters, Bernice Miller, Beverly Desiberio, Mary Shriver, all of Washington; one brother, Ronald Ackley of Spraggs; one half-sister, Melissa Ackley-Kisner; and one half-brother, John Lowery; several stepbrothers and stepsisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Elsie Ackley; three brothers, John "Bud" Ackley, Edward Ackley, Charles "Chuck" Ackley.
Friends were received from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, November 4, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.
