Edmund J. Olszewski, 70, of Carmichaels, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, in his home.
He was born May 19, 1952, in Charleroi, a son of the late Frank and Betty Anna Mitchell Olszewski.
Ed was a 1970 graduate of Belle Vernon High School and served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.
He resided in Cumberland Township, Greene County for the past 43 years after marrying his wife, Kathy A. Smalsky, on November 3, 1979.
Ed was Catholic and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He worked in truck and automotive sales for 30 years, retiring from C. Harper Autoplex.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kathy; are two daughters, Krista M. Young, of San Diego, Calif. and Casey L. Olszewski (Richard), of Carmichaels; a granddaughter, whom he cherished, Olivia "Little O." Young; two brothers, Alan Olszewski (Jodie), of Belle Vernon and Charles Olszewski (Kathy), of Mount Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, is a brother, Frank "Butch" Olszewski.
There will be no public viewing and arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Toys for Tots.
For additional information, and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.