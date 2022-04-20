Edna Lemley Foley, 82, of Waynesburg, died at 10:36 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Wednesday, November 1, 1939, in Mount Morris, a daughter of the late John W. Lemley and Margaret Beard Lemley.
Mrs. Foley loved reading and doing scratch off tickets. In 1958 she was in the first class of women recruits to go through Paris Island Marine training.
Edna worked for Mt. Morris Tire for 45 years having held several positions, retiring as secretary. Edna enjoyed talking with and spending time with her second family at the tire shop.
Her husband, Donald R. Foley, whom she married November 16, 1968, died February 5, 2007.
Surviving are one daughter, Charlotte Doreen Jones and her husband, Rod of Mt. Morris; two grandchildren, Graham Nesselrodt and wife Brittany, and Hillary Wilfong; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Wilfong and Arianna Nesselrodt; and a special cousin, Ellen Campbell.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private graveside services will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris, at the convenience of the family.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
