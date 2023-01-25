Rain and snow this morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Edna Mae Kiger Brock, 85, of Spraggs, died at 6:56 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, in her home.
She was born Tuesday, February 9, 1937, in Mt. Morris, a daughter of the late Raymond F. Kiger and Mary E. Walters Kiger.
Edna enjoyed spending time with her family and always enjoyed taking care of people within home care. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Burdell Brock, whom she married July 8, 1961.
Also surviving are three daughters, Cheryl McCord of Spraggs, Carla (Phillip) Yost of Waynesburg, Caron Toothman and companion Robert Phillips of Spraggs; one son, Curtis B. (Shiloh) Brock of Waynesburg; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are two sons-in-law, Larry McCord and Jeff Toothman; one sister, Ethel Brock; one brother, Albert Raymond Kiger; and one grandson, Justin Kurtis Brock.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, January 26, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Kenneth Haines and Pastor Monica Calvert officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Waynesburg.
The family would like to thank WVU Hospice and Dr. Shrader for all the care and compassion given to Edna.
