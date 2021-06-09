Edna R. Ghuste Vukmanic Comba, 92, of Waynesburg, formerly of Carmichaels, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Waynesburg.
She was born November 19, 1928, in Osage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Earnest William "Dutch" and Ada Bell Reed Ghuste.
Edna had lived in Carmichaels for many years and was an active member of the Carmichaels Senior Center. She loved to dance and she and her late husband Bob started the dances at the Carmichaels Senior Center.
She was Catholic and a member of St. Matthias Parish, Greene County.
In 1962, Edna was married to her first husband, Anthony J. Vukmanic, who died June 19, 1982. Then in 1986, she married Robert Comba, who died June 15, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Valerie (Gerry) Rabatin of Waynesburg and Victoria (Mark) Santucci of Clarksville; a stepdaughter, Debra (Jerry) Shirey of Kittanning; two step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Edna was the last child surviving of 17 children of Dutch and Ada Ghuste.
The family would like to thank the staff of Evergreen Assisted Living and Anova Hospice for their love and care of their mother.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where Blessing Services was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, with Father J. Francis Frazer. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com
