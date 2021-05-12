Edward "Chip" Beck II, 59, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 22, 1961, in Waynesburg, a son of Marie A. Misenko Beck, with whom he made his home, and the late Edward T. Beck Jr.
Chip was a 1979 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and a 1983 graduate of Waynesburg University. He earned a master's degree in economics and a second master's degree in business at West Virginia University.
Chip worked in information technology at West Virginia University. He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels where he had served as an altar server, lector and choir member. Chip was also a member of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Council 3569 Knights of Columbus in Carmichaels.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a sister, JulieAnne Beck, at home.
Arrangements and burial in Greene County Memorial Park were private and under the direction of the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
