Edward J. DeWitte, Sr., 87, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, February 11, 2022.
Ed was born in Meadow Lands June 9, 1934, to the late Severin J. "Sam" and Anna Renko DeWitte.
Ed attended Chartiers-Houston and Trinity high schools. He also attended the University of Pittsburgh while enlisting in the U.S. Army and coaching the Pitt Wrestling Team.
Ed's wrestling career earned him many State and National titles, which lead him to compete in the 1960 Olympics in Rome, where he placed 4th. Ed has been inducted into several Wrestling Hall of Fames across the country.
Ed was a very accomplished man in other areas also, he was a middle and high school teacher, a wrestling coach, a probation officer, military policeman and Army ranger. He proudly served this country he loved so much in the U.S. Army and National Guard for a total of 34 years, retiring as a captain.
Family was very important to Ed. He really enjoyed planning driving trips to see his kids, who lived all across the country. He was an avid collector and enjoyed old Westerns, Elvis, and being outdoors while his health permitted.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26-1/2 years, Joyce Stewart DeWitte of Waynesburg; his brothers, Joseph DeWitte of Washington and Wayne (Suzanne) DeWitt of Felton; as well as his children and stepchildren, Robert DeWitt (Victoria) of El Dorado Hills, Calif., Richard DeWitt (Janet) of League City, Texas, Vance DeWitt of Eugene, Ore., Sheri Hunsberger (John) of Lacey, Wash., Vicki Lima (Edward) of Spokane, Wash., Lane DeWitt of Eugene, Ore., Kevin DeWitt of Napavine, Wash., Michelle Fretz (Tim ) of Gig Harbor, Wash., Patricia Garegnani (Dave) of Spokane, Wash., Edward "Jim" DeWitt Jr. of Spokane, Wash., Jody Pierce-Craig (Casey) of Waynesburg, and Brian Pierce of The Hague, Netherlands. He had 29 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, February 22, with Pastor David Earnest officiating, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Burial was in North Buffalo Cemetery in Washington. Graveside military rites were accorded by Greene County Veterans and representatives of the United States Army.
Information is at www.miliken-throckmortonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made, in Edward's name, to a local wrestling program of one's choice as his passion for this sport was a lifelong endeavor.
