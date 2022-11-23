Edward Smell, 79, of Carmichaels, after a fulfilling life, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Evergreen Personal Care Home, Waynesburg.
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 4:48 AM
His devoted son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lindsay, like they had done so many times during a difficult year, held his hand until the very end, while playing his favorite polka music.
Ed is one of four children of the late Mary Siko and Andrew Smell. His siblings are Eugene Smell (Barbara) of Maryland, Mary Jane Hartwick of Pittsburgh, and Barbara Uglik (Allen) of Maryland.
Ed and his wife, Andrea Warsack Smell, celebrated 52 years of marriage August 22, 2022. Together they have two children, Linda Buerk (Joe) of McKees Rocks, and Mike Smell (Lindsay) of Oakdale; and three granddaughters, Ally Buerk, Adah Smell and Eila Smell.
He will be remembered by most from his early days working at Allison's Exxon in Carmichaels. He then became a schoolteacher at Carmichaels Area School District, where he taught for over 30 years. Ed loved music and entertained many people playing the drums for the Royal Kingsmen.
Ed was a member of the St. Hugh Catholic Church. His greatest passion was his volunteerism as a 50-plus year member of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he made many friends hosting bingo every Tuesday night for more than 30 years.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 27, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100).
The Carmichaels Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department will then hold a Fireman's Memorial Service at 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmichaels Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department, 420 West George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
