Edward Thomas Winslow passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Evergreen Personnel Care Home in Waynesburg after an extensive battle with Parkinson's disease.
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 8:43 AM
He was born in East Brady, Pennsylvania, on March 23, 1937 to Joseph and Dorothy McDowell Winslow.
Edward was a graduate of East Brady High School. He served two years with the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he began a career with West Penn Power at the Armstrong Station in Kittanning. In 1961, he married Beverly Weaver and they raised 4 children. In 1975 he transferred to the Hatfield Station in Masontown were he continued to work as an electrician supervisor until his retirement in 1998.
Ed and Beverly were 20 year residents of Carmichaels where they were active in their children's school functions. Edward and Beverly lived most of their later years together at a log cabin they built in Spraggs in 1992.
Ed enjoyed deer hunting, his guns and working in his extensive vegetable garden. He and Bev were known for hosting many holiday and summer campfire parties. They often drove across country on vacations, touring national parks and casinos in route to California to visit their grandchildren. They would close out the final years of their 59 year marriage at a small residence in Waynesburg.
They were members of both St. Hugh and St. Ann Catholic Church. Ed and Bev were active in the community supporting the Meals on Wheels program and Waynesburg Senior Center.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann, who passed away October 10, 2020 along with his parents; siblings, Dorothy Hogan, Patrick Winslow, Joseph Winslow; and daughter- in-law Theresa Winslow
Edward is survived by brothers, Dave Winslow and wife Judy, and Paul Winslow; sisters, Susan Mastro, and Joan Strausser and husband Russ; his children, Douglas Winslow and wife Crissy, Julie Jones and partner C.J. Bush, William Winslow and wife Denise, and Timothy Winslow; his grandchildren, Kelsey Dillard, Lauren Winslow, Jacqueline La and husband T.A., Jeffery Jones and wife Isobel, Jessica Jones, Mathew Winslow, Ava Winslow, Krista Reyes and husband Isaac, Palo Vasquez, Kara Balcina, Kelly Koligian and husband Patrick; great- grandchildren, Caroline, Luke and Charlie Koligian and Amelia Reyes.
Relatives and friends will gather for a celebration and remembrance of life for Edward and Beverly on Friday, October 21, 4 to 6 p.m. at Behm's Funeral Home, Waynesburg. A funeral mass will be held for both Edward and Beverly at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Waynesburg. The mass will be followed by a joint burial of Edward and Beverly at the New Phillips Hill Cemetery in Spraggs. An afternoon dinner will follow at St. Ann Church hall. All are welcome to attend the services and dinner.
