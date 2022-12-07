Edythe Pauline Mercante, 92, of Marianna, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 28, 2022.
She was born on May 24, 1930, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred Ketchem Pitcock.
A graduate of Waynesburg High School, Edythe also attended beauty school, and worked as a beautician.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Marianna.
A woman who loved her family deeply, Edythe loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her dog, Toby.
Mrs. Mercante enjoyed cooking, baking, music, dancing and going on daily rides in the car.
On May 18, 1948, she married the love of her life, Ralph Mercante, Jr., who died on June 23, 2016. They had just celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Surviving are four daughters, Tina Cecchine, of Marianna, Victoria (George) Goroncy, of Scenery Hill, Linda (Duane) Piatt, of Marianna and Barbara (Sam) Staley, of Marianna; a sister, Margie Cox; seven grandchildren, Gina, Frank, George, Michael, Malana, Maria and Marcus; six great-grandchildren, Alayna, Giana, Tucker, Peyton, Angelina and Dante; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two brothers, Carl "Sonny" Novak and John "Butch" Novak; a sister, Charlene Davidson; and a great-grandson, Gino.
Friends and family were welcomed on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services were held on Monday, December 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.