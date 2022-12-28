Elaine C. Oros, 94 of Carmichaels, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W. Va. after a brief illness.
Elaine C. Oros, 94 of Carmichaels, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W. Va. after a brief illness.
She was born July 22, 1928 in Ronco, a daughter of the late Nick and Helen Mattis Javorsky. Elaine resided in Carmichaels most of her life where she was a member of the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh. As a Democratic committee woman, she enjoyed politics and participated faithfully in local elections.
Elaine enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and working jigsaw puzzles. She never knew a stranger and was generous and giving and would help anyone that asked. Elaine loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking a baking for family and friends.
On June 30, 1951, she married Frank V. Oros who passed away on May 30, 2006. Surviving are two sons, Frank V. Oros, Jr. (Raelene) of Carmichaels and Bruce A. Oros (Linda) of Washington; a daughter, Lou Ann Vavreck (Mark) of Morgantown, W. Va.; four grandchildren, Mark Ethan Vavreck, Ranelle Hartley, Natalie Oros (fiance Ben) and Carlie Oros (fiance Brian); two great-grandchildren, Trenton and Gianna Hartley; a sister, Gloria Quesada of Mason, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are a brother, John Javorsky; and two sisters, Evelyn Bartley and Elinor Shoaf.
The family extends a heartfelt thanks to Elaine's neighbors, Margie and Jerry.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. where a blessing service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels with the Rev. James Farnan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
