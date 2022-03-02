Elaine Sandra Osso Puglia, 87, of 138 Cedar Ridge, Waynesburg, died Saturday, February 26, 2022.
She was born November 1, 1934, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Carmina Guglielmo Osso. Joseph and Carmina were married on February 9, 1929, in Belmonte, Calabria, Italy.
Mrs. Puglia lived in Waynesburg her entire life and graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1952.
Following graduation, she was employed by First National Bank & Trust Company of Waynesburg.
She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church and on June 26, 1954, was united in marriage to Paul F. Puglia, by Father James Garahan. They had been married 48 years at the time Paul passed away on March 30, 2002.
Mrs. Puglia enjoyed art, sewing and decorating. For many years she oil painted on canvass and toleware. She liked to attend auctions and flea markets searching for items to tole paint and frames for her paintings.
From 1992 to 2002 she owned and operated Elaine's Window, an antique shop at 95 East High Street in Waynesburg.
Her interest in the community was highlighted by being appointed to the Waynesburg Park Commission where she served for 25 years.
Mrs. Puglia is survived by her three sons: Paul Puglia (wife Cynthia) of Denver, N.C.; Larry Puglia (wife Sandra) of Baltimore, Md.; Joseph Puglia (wife MariJohn) of Birmingham, Ala.; seven grandchildren: Kathleen Beth and Zachary Lang; John Francis and Elizabeth Marie; Anne Frances, Joseph William and Camilla Grace.
Deceased are sister, Mary Jane Osso (11/6/35-8/28/13) and brother, Herman Osso (11/25/29-11/19/19). Also surviving are Herman's wife, Jean Osso of Waynesburg and her children Jonathan Osso of Waynesburg; Amy Osso Julius, wife of Christopher Julius of Viena, Va., and their daughter Sophia.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Ann Worship site of St. Matthias Parish. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.