formerly of Waynesburg
Elinor Lee Hoffman Baily, 93, of Washington, passed away peacefully, in her home, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, with her husband of 72 years to the day, by her side.
Elinor was born December 17, 1927, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Karl and Helen Gordon Hoffman.
She graduated from Waynesburg High School, and then from Presbyterian University School of Nursing in 1948. She volunteered at the Greene County Red Cross Blood Bank for more than three decades and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg.
On June 22, 1949, she married Charles Richard Baily of Carmichaels. Together they reared five children. For the past 30 years, they have lived in Washington.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Chuck (Shirley) Baily of Waynesburg, Karl (Janice) Baily of Waynesburg; and daughters Beth (K.C.) Jensen of Washington, Ann Baily of Washington, and Jane (Brian) Ahearn of Westerville, Ohio.; 11 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, John Hoffman and Alan Hoffman.
It is agreed-upon by all her family that she was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother one could ever ask for. She will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Elinor Baily's name, to The Red Cross of S.W. Pa., 2801 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Friends were received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, June 26, in MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Private entombment followed at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
